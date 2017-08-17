28-year-old man arrested for molesting 2 women in Clementi on the same day

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man who is suspected of molesting two different women in Clementi has been arrested.

He had allegedly molested a 30-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman at Clementi West Street 2 on Wednesday (Aug 16), the police said on Thursday.

The older woman made a police report at about 4.30pm, and the 27-year-old made a report saying she was molested at the same location half an hour later.

Clementi Police Division officers quickly identified the suspect, with extensive investigations and the help of police camera footage.

The suspect was arrested along Clementi West Street 2, the same place where the molest cases occurred.

If convicted of the offence of outrage of modesty, he can be jailed up to two years, fined, caned, and or any combination of these punishments.

In June, a 27-year-old man was arrested for molesting three boys in Clementi over three different days.