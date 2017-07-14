28-year-old man arrested for misusing boarding pass at Changi Airport to see friend off

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man was arrested on July 2 for misusing his boarding pass at the transit area of Changi Airport, the police said on Friday (July 14).

He was one of 59 people arrested for misusing boarding passes since June this year.

He had bought an air ticket to see his friend off and had no intention to depart Singapore, investigations showed.

The police reminded passengers that transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as protected places.

"Passengers who enter the transit areas with a boarding pass should only be there for the purpose of travelling to their next destinations," said the police.

Those who misuse their boarding pass to enter transit areas, with no intention of proceeding to their next destinations, can be prosecuted in court.

If convicted, they can can be jailed for two years and/or fined $1,000.

In April this year, two female students were arrested for buying air tickets to meet their idol, Korean hip-hop artiste Simon Dominic, with no intention of departing Singapore.

In February, two people were arrested for misusing their boarding passes at the transit areas.

One of them did so to see his relatives off, while another tried to make a fraudulent Goods and Services Tax claim there.