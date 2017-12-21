26 hurt in four-vehicle crash near Woodlands Checkpoint

He had come to Singapore to visit a friend. But an accident on his return journey home to Johor early yesterday morning left his car mangled and him thankful that he could walk away without a scratch.

Mr Shen Zhongsheng's silver Nissan Serena was crushed by two trailers after a passenger bus hit the one behind him, causing a dramatic chain collision that left more than 20 people injured.

The 30-year-old Malaysian mechanic told The Straits Times: "I had stopped at a traffic light for barely a minute between two huge lorries, when the one behind me suddenly rammed into my car."

This caused his car to hit the trailer in front. He jumped out of his car and discovered that a bus had hit the trailer behind him, causing the four-vehicle collision.

"I think I'm quite lucky. If the lorry driver behind me didn't hit his brakes, I could have been injured, badly even," he said.

The authorities said they were alerted to the collision involving two trailers, a bus and a car at 21 Woodlands Crossing, which is just after Woodlands Checkpoint, at around 6.10am.

The Straits Times understands that the trailers and the car were stationary when the bus approached the line of vehicles. The bus driver could not stop in time and crashed into the back of the trailer, the third vehicle in the row.

There were no life-threatening injuries and most of the people taken to hospital suffered minor injuries.

All those injured were from the bus.

Mr Shen said he saw passengers climbing out of the window of the bus because the door was stuck after the crash.

The bus driver and 25 passengers were taken to three hospitals - 13 to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, 10 to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and three to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Despite the close shave, Mr Shen said: "I felt fine. I was in worse accidents, like one last year, where I had to be hospitalised."

He was involved in a crash with a lorry in Melaka on Dec 23 last year.

Taking the advice of the Traffic Police, Mr Shen went to a police station in Woodlands to make a report about the accident.

At 8am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said there was a partial lane closure at Woodlands Crossing due to the accident. It advised motorists to avoid the extreme left lane after clearing the checkpoint.

Giving an update later, the ICA said the lane was reopened at 10.15am and advised motorists to drive safely.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The ICA also said last week that about 430,000 people are expected to clear the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints daily during the December holiday period. This is 30,000 more than usual.

Traffic is expected to be heavier in the days leading up to Christmas and the New Year.