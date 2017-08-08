25k doses of rabies vaccine sent to Malaysia

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) has contributed 25,000 doses of vaccine to Malaysia, following a rabies outbreak in Sarawak and Perak.

It has also put in place precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease to Singapore, the AVA said yesterday.

In its press release, the authority said the AVA and the Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia conduct regular bilateral meetings on dealing with transboundary animal diseases such as rabies and bird flu.

"Singapore has been free from rabies for more than 60 years, but it remains a constant threat as it is endemic in the region... It is important that we collaborate closely with our neighbours in the fight against such diseases," said Dr Yap Him Hoo, the AVA's director-general.

On July 23, a statement by the Sarawak state disaster management committee said the number of rabies-affected areas in Sarawak totalled 20.

