2,500 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized at Tuas Checkpoint: ICA

SINGAPORE - Some 2,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized at the Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday (May 11) morning.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), in a news release on Friday, said its officers had directed an arriving Malaysia-registered 40-footer truck for further checks at around 5.20am.

The truck was driven by a 31-year-old Malaysian man.

Scanned images of the truck turned up anomalies in its cargo, which was declared as storage cabinets. It turned out that the cigarettes had been hidden among the cabinets.

The driver, cigarettes and the truck were handed over to Singapore Customs for investigations, ICA added.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about $194,000 and $14,370 respectively.