25-year-old man arrested outside Bishan MRT for possession of flick knife, suspected drugs

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old man was arrested outside Bishan MRT Station on Thursday (Nov 9) for possessing a knife and suspected drugs after policemen on patrol noticed him behaving suspiciously.

The police told The Straits Times that officers were patrolling around 200 Bishan Road at 2.08pm when they spotted the man. They went forward to conduct checks on him, and found that he had a flick knife and substances believed to be drugs.

He was arrested for possession of a scheduled weapon and suspected drug-related offences.

Scheduled weapons refer to specific types of knives, including flick knives with blades that open automatically by pressure applied to a button, spring or other such device; all kinds of knuckledusters; and any sword, machete, parang or the like.

Police investigations are ongoing.