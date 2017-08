SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a trailer on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Thursday (Aug 31) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the accident on the BKE towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), after the Kranji Expressway (KJE) exit, at around 2.05pm, and sent an ambulance.

The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.