23-year-old Singaporean dies after falling from fifth floor Bali hotel room

Mr Ong Chee Seng, 23, died after falling from the fifth floor of the hotel in Badung, Bali.
Mr Ong Chee Seng, 23, died after falling from the fifth floor of the hotel in Badung, Bali.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/HOTEL TERRACE AT KUTA
Published
17 min ago
Updated
4 min ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

A 23-year-old Singaporean has died after falling from his hotel room on Indonesia's Bali island.

The student, identified by Indonesian media as Mr Ong Chee Seng, reportedly fell from the Hotel Terrace in Badung, Bali, over the weekend.

His body was found in a lane behind Hotel Akmani, Jalan Legian Kuta Badung, and taken to BIMC hospital in Kuta.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told The Straits Times on Monday night that the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta "is rendering consular assistance to the family of the deceased Singaporean".

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Women are at higher risk for anaemia
SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping