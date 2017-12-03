23-year-old motorcyclist dies, two pedestrians hurt after Serangoon Road accident

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old male motorcyclist died after an accident at the junction of Serangoon Road and Race Course Lane on Saturday evening (Dec 2). Two pedestrians were also injured.

The accident involved the man's motorcycle, the pedestrians and a lorry.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 7.47am and the biker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured pedestrians were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, with one of them conscious and the other unconscious.

The 36-year-old male driver of the lorry was arrested for causing death by a rash act.

Police investigations are ongoing.