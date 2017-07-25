23-year-old man in Carousell branded bag and furniture scam arrested

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old man who sold several online shoppers branded bags and furniture but did not deliver the goods has been arrested.

The Straits Times understands that the items - that went up to a thousand dollars per bag - were sold on online marketplace Carousell.

The man allegedly scammed his victims by asking them to transfer money to a bank account, but failed to deliver the goods and could not be contacted after that, the police said in a statement on Tuesday (July 25).

The various victims made police reports this month, and Ang Mo Kio Police Division officers identified the suspect and arrested him at Block 106, Bedok North Avenue 4, on Monday (July 24).

He is also believed to be involved in other similar cases.

ST understands that his Carousell account is no longer active on the site.

He will be charged with the offence of cheating. If convicted, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and a fine.

ST has previously reported about other scams conducted on Carousell.

On July 16, a 20-year-old woman was arrested for selling bogus packages for tickets to Universal Studios Singapore and hotel staycations on Carousell.

In April, a 27-year-old man was arrested for selling discounted shopping vouchers worth less than what he promised on the same platform.

The police advised the public to adopt the following measures when online shopping:

- If advanced payments are required, use shopping platforms that provide arrangements to release your payment to the seller only upon your receipt of the item; and

- Try to arrange for a physical meet-up with the seller to verify the authenticity of the merchandise prior to making payment. Bear in mind that the party that you are dealing with online is a stranger.