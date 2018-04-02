23 men arrested for illegal horse betting

SINGAPORE - Twenty-three men, aged between 55 and 80, were arrested on Sunday (April 1) for their suspected involvement in illegal horse-betting activities, the police said on Monday.

The men were arrested in an islandwide operation that covered locations including French Road in Lavender, Jurong East, Toa Payoh, Yishun, Bedok North and Yung Sheng Road.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the six police land divisions conducted raids at those locations, seizing cash amounting to about $8,000, mobile phones, pens, pagers and documents such as betting records.

The 23 suspects are believed to have held a variety of roles, with some functioning as illegal bookmakers, while others were runners and gamblers.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Under the Betting Act, anyone who makes a bet with a bookmaker can be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to $5,000 if found guilty.

Anyone who is found to be involved in bookmaking can be jailed for up to five years and fined between $20,000 and $200,000.

The police in their statement said they take "a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities" and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved.

They advised the public to "steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling".