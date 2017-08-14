21 SBS Transit buses affected by road closures for marathon on Aug 20

SINGAPORE - Roads in the downtown and Central Business District areas will be closed for this Sunday's (Aug 20) Safra Singapore Bay Run & Army Half Marathon, affecting 21 SBS Transit services.

The 21 services are: Services 10, 11, 14, 16, 30, 56, 57, 70M, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 158, 162M,

186, 195, 196, 400, 402 and 502.

Three bus services - 11, 400 and 202 - will start operations later, from 10.15am that day.

The affected bus services will skip stops along streets including Bayfront Avenue, Beach Road, Collyer Quay and Robinson Road from 5.30am on Sunday.

Services will resume their normal routes from 10am to noon.

The run is in its 25th year, according to Safra's website.

This year's run sees a new NS50 Team Run category, to mark 50 years of National Service and celebrate the event's Silver Jubilee.