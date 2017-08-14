21 SBS Transit buses affected by road closures for marathon on Aug 20

People collecting their race packs for Safra Singapore Bay Run & Army Half Marathon at Marina Square.
People collecting their race packs for Safra Singapore Bay Run & Army Half Marathon at Marina Square.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SSBRAHM
Published
23 min ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Roads in the downtown and Central Business District areas will be closed for this Sunday's (Aug 20) Safra Singapore Bay Run & Army Half Marathon, affecting 21 SBS Transit services.

The 21 services are: Services 10, 11, 14, 16, 30, 56, 57, 70M, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 158, 162M,

186, 195, 196, 400, 402 and 502.

Three bus services - 11, 400 and 202 - will start operations later, from 10.15am that day.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The affected bus services will skip stops along streets including Bayfront Avenue, Beach Road, Collyer Quay and Robinson Road from 5.30am on Sunday.

Services will resume their normal routes from 10am to noon.

The run is in its 25th year, according to Safra's website.

This year's run sees a new NS50 Team Run category, to mark 50 years of National Service and celebrate the event's Silver Jubilee.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice