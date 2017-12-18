2017 Yearender: Shocks and surprises

SINGAPORE - 2017 was a year that witnessed several events which shocked and surprised Singaporeans.

The Straits Times looks back at three of them - the Oxley Road saga that saw Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his two siblings embroiled in a public family row, the use of "Syonan" in the naming of a World War II exhibition and Singapore-China relations, which began the year on a bad note when nine Terrex vehicles were detained in Hong Kong.

Oxley Road saga: Family feud stuns nation



The home of late former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, at 38, Oxley Road. PHOTO: ST FILE



While most Singaporeans were fast asleep on June 14, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's siblings posted a statement on Facebook saying they had lost confidence in him.

The 2am post on both Dr Lee Wei Ling and Mr Lee Hsien Yang's Facebook pages brought a simmering family row out into the open, with accusations and counter-accusations that left a nation stunned, saddened and bewildered.

The quarrel was over the family house at 38, Oxley Road.

Naming of WWII gallery: Use of 'Syonan' brings back painful memories



Before and after workers removed the word "Syonan" from the sign at the Former Ford Factory along Upper Bukit Timah Road in February. PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO



As night fell on Feb 17, a group of workers started tearing down a large sign along Upper Bukit Timah Road bearing the words "Syonan Gallery".

The World War II exhibition was given a new name - Surviving the Japanese Occupation: War and its Legacies.

The name of the new exhibition at the Former Ford Factory building had been the subject of a week-long debate. The public had protested against it, arguing that it seemed to glorify a painful period in Singapore's past.

Singapore-China relations: From cool to cosy



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting at The Great Hall Of The People in Beijing on Sept 20. Singapore's ties with China improved after PM Lee's meeting with President Xi and three other members of the apex Politburo Standing Committee. PHOTO: REUTERS



When world leaders gathered in Beijing in May for the inaugural Belt and Road Forum presided over by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was noticeably absent.

He was one of three Asean leaders who were not invited - the other two were Thailand and Brunei's leaders - an unexpected development which some observers viewed as China indicating its displeasure with Singapore.

The episode was one of several turns this year in the relationship between the two countries. Ties have since warmed up, especially after PM Lee visited Beijing on the eve of the Chinese Communist Party's 19th national congress in September.

