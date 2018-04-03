2 taken to hospital after blaze engulfs Bishan coffee shop

The SCDF said it was alerted to a "fire incident involving contents of a coffee shop at Block 514A, Bishan Street 13, at 11.05pm".
SINGAPORE - Two men were taken to hospital after a fiery blaze engulfed a coffee shop next to the Bishan bus interchange on Monday night (April 2).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a "fire incident involving contents of a coffee shop at Block 514A, Bishan Street 13, at 11.05pm".

A video posted on Facebook at midnight shows flames rising as high as two storeys.

In another video, the surrounding area can be seen shrouded in thick smoke.

Twitter user namipandora also posted photos of the fire visible from a distance away, with black fumes in the air.

SCDF officers extinguished the fire using two water jets.

Two men were taken to the Singapore General Hospital by an SCDF ambulance.

ST understands that they sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

