2 S'poreans killed, four others injured in Malaysia highway crash

Two Singaporeans were killed and another four injured while on a motorcycle road trip to Malaysia on Saturday.

They were heading towards Pagoh - in Muar, Johor - on the North-South Expressway, when the accident happened at around 12.45pm.

Muar police said Mr Rosli Rahmat, 50, lost control of his bike when it grazed the back of a Malaysian motorcycle, causing him to crash. He died at the scene while his pillion rider suffered minor injuries.

The others in the group braked hard to avoid the accident but the motorcycle that Ms Flora Shahnur Karni, 39, was riding pillion on could not stop in time. It crashed into another motorcycle, causing her to be thrown off.

Ms Flora landed a few metres away and succumbed to her injuries. Her wounded rider was taken to a nearby hospital with the other three injured Singaporeans, Shin Min Daily News reported.

One of the injured Singaporeans was Mr Rosli's wife, Ms Mahiran Safari, 53, who suffered injuries to her face.

Mr Rosli was buried at the Pusara Abadi Muslim cemetery in Lim Chu Kang at 10am yesterday, his sister posted on her Facebook page.

"To all families and friends, thanks for visiting our families and all the condolences wishes too to our families," wrote Ms Aishah Y. Rahmat. Ms Flora was her sister-in-law's cousin.