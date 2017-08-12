2 separate accidents on PIE, BKE cause jams on Saturday, 1 motorcyclist injured

SINGAPORE - Two separate accidents on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) and the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) caused traffic congestion on Saturday, and one motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

The accident along the PIE occurred before the Kolam Ayer exit towards Changi around 5.35pm.

Eyewitness Chris Chen told The Straits Times that he was in a Grab vehicle when he was caught in a traffic jam that began around Jalan Toa Payoh.

"I was wondering what happened, then I saw a police motorbike there," said the 36-year-old tutor.

He sent a video of the accident scene to ST, showing two men tending to a motorcyclist on the road. A black car is seen parked nearby.

Mr Chen said the motorcyclist was conscious and sitting up, while the bumper of the car was damaged.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for help at 5.35pm and dispatched an ambulance to the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a series of tweets advised motorists to avoid lanes four and five on the PIE before Kallang Way. It said an accident had occurred and the ensuing congestion stretched up to Kim Keat Link.

Earlier on Saturday around 4pm, an accident involving three vehicles created traffic congestion along the BKE.

The accident involved a car, a truck and a van after the Mandai Road Exit. LTA advised motorists to avoid lanes three and four. Traffic was crawling when ST was at the scene, with emergency personnel present.

SCDF dispatched an ambulance to the scene, but said a man in his 30s did not want to be taken to hospital.