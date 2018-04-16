2 people taken to hospital after 5-vehicle crash in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital after an accident involving five vehicles in Woodlands on Friday night (April 13).

Photos and videos posted on social media show an overturned vehicle along the road.

The police told The Straits Times on Monday that they were alerted to the accident involving four cars and a motorcycle in Woodlands Avenue 3 towards Woodlands Avenue 5, after Woodlands Street 32, at 9.06pm on Friday.

"A 32-year-old female car driver and a 57-year-old male motorcyclist were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital," said the police spokesman.

Police investigations are ongoing.