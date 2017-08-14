2 NSFs praised for tending to injured motorcyclist in Mandai Road accident

SINGAPORE - Two full-time national servicemen have been singled out for praise after they were spotted rendering assistance to an injured motorcyclist along Mandai Road on Saturday (Aug 12) night.

The Singapore Army, in a Facebook post on Sunday, commended Second Lieutenant (2LT) Tan Hae San, an instructor from the Artillery Institute, and Lance Corporal (LCP) Chung Jing Kai, a combat medic from Khatib Medical Centre, for their actions.

2LT Tan and LCP Chung were reportedly on their way to Khatib Camp after an exercise when they witnessed the accident - which involved a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Mandai Road and the Seletar Expressway - at around 11.20pm.

Together with other members of the public, they stopped to help the 30-year-old victim until medics from the Singapore Civil Defence arrived, the post said.

"The Singapore Army would like to wish the injured motorcyclist a speedy recovery and commend our servicemen for being ready to step forward when required."

The pair were first praised by Facebook user Mohamed Klazick, who said they caught his eye as they were "quick to act" and were trying to help the seriously injured victim stay conscious.

Calling them heroes, he added: "Kudos and my sincere salute to this Men in Green for being good Samaritans."

The Straits Times understands that the motorcyclist has since been discharged from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In an emotional Facebook post on Sunday night expressing her gratitude to those who had rendered assistance, the motorcyclist's wife said it was "heartwarming" to hear from the Traffic Police about how many passersby had stopped to help.

"I sincerely thank each and everyone of them for helping in one way or another," she wrote.

"I deeply appreciate their kind act. They made a huge difference to me. With this, I hope we don't think twice when we see someone in need."

When contacted, a police spokesman said investigations are ongoing.