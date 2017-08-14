2 new cases of locally transmitted Zika virus in Serangoon: NEA

Two new cases of Zika were confirmed at Serangoon North Avenue 1 (Block 143) and Serangoon Ville, said NEA on Aug 14, 2017.
SINGAPORE - Two new cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection have been confirmed in Serangoon, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday (Aug 14).

The new cluster involves two residents at Block 143, Serangoon North Avenue 1, and Serangoon Ville.

NEA said it has extended ongoing vector control operations in the vicinity to the new cluster area.

It had been conducting inspections in the area even before this latest development. So far, 11 breeding habitats have been found and destroyed at the new area. Seven of these were in homes and the other four in common areas and other premises.

NEA said outreach efforts have begun in the Serangoon North Avenue 1 area.

These include the distribution of Zika information leaflets and insect repellents.

NEA advised residents in the area to apply repellent as a precaution.

At the Serangoon North Avenue 1 cluster area - which includes Blocks 109, 115, 116 and 117 - 15 breeding habitats have been found as of Sunday (Aug 13) and destroyed.

Most people infected with the Zika virus do not develop symptoms, which heightens the risk of a Zika resurgence as it may take some time before a reintroduced Zika virus is detected.

NEA advised those who feel unwell, especially with symptoms like fever and rash, to seek medical attention.

They should also tell their doctors where they live and work.

