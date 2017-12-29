2 men spotted spraying graffiti at Bedok skatepark, assisting police in investigations

SINGAPORE - Two men were spotted spraying graffiti at a skatepark in Bedok on Wednesday (Dec 27) night, with police being called in over the case of mischief.

The incident occurred at 8.36pm near Block 611, Bedok Reservoir Road, the police told The Straits Times on Friday.

ST understands that the two young men, aged 24 and 22, are assisting in investigations.

The pair had allegedly spray painted graffiti and numbers on the walls and skate ramp with nearly 10 spray cans, Shin Min Daily News said in a report on Friday.

A reader who gave his name as Mr Bai told Shin Min that he caught them in the act and called the police.

The 62-year-old electrician said they were at it for about half an hour.

"The air smelt of a very strong paint smell - I felt it was not right so I called the police," he said.

"I think this sort of behaviour that spoils public property is unnecessary."

However, he added that the pair did not seem to know what they were doing was wrong.

The police told ST that investigations into the case of mischief are ongoing.