2 men killed in traffic accident along Mandai Road

Photos circulating online show a black van with its front part crushed.PHOTO: ST READER
2 hours ago
SINGAPORE - Two men died in a traffic accident along Mandai Road on Friday (Nov 3) afternoon.

Photos circulating online showed a black van behind a lorry. The front of the van was smashed in.

Emergency officers were pictured at the scene, with the leftmost lane fenced off with traffic cones.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times it was alerted to the accident along Mandai Road, towards Yishun, at 4.40pm.

"Two men in their 20s were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene," said the spokesman.

ST has contacted the police for more information.

