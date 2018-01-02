2 injured in crash between lorry and taxi in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital after an accident between a lorry and a taxi in Pasir Ris on Tuesday (Jan 2).

A photo of the incident posted on a traffic news channel on Telegram shows a Trans-Cab taxi and a lorry at a traffic junction at Pasir Ris Drive 3.

The fronts of both vehicles are badly damaged, with liquid leaking from the cab onto the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the accident at 1.58pm.

Two people were taken to Changi General Hospital.

ST has contacted the police for more information.