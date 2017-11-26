2 injured after four-vehicle collision along CTE

SINGAPORE - Two people were injured after a four-vehicle accident occurred along the Central Expressway on Sunday (Nov 26).

At around 12.40pm, a bus, a van, and two cars were involved in a chain collision along the expressway - towards Seletar Expressway - after the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 exit, said the police.

Two people were taken to hospital. The Straits Times understands that their injuries are not serious.

The accident caused a slowdown in traffic along the CTE, with the Land Transport Authority warning motorists on Twitter of congestion till the Braddell Road exit.