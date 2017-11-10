2 held under ISA; restriction order for youth

Two Singaporeans have been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for terrorism-related activities, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said yesterday.

The duo are Abu Thalha Samad, 25, a member of terror group Jemaah Islamiah who has received paramilitary training, and housewife Munavar Baig Amina Begam, 38, a naturalised citizen from India.

Action under the ISA has also been taken against a third Singaporean: Adzrul Azizi Bajuri. The 19-year-old, radicalised after viewing videos, was issued an order that restricts his activities and requires him to go for religious counselling.

The former full-time national serviceman had considered fighting for ISIS but began to doubt the legitimacy of its ideology and violent tactics in August, the MHA said.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: Housewife and JI member detained under ISA