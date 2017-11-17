2 elderly women injured after car collides with taxi at Marine Parade roundabout

SINGAPORE - Two women in their 70s were taken to hospital after the car they were in collided with a taxi at a roundabout in Marine Parade on Friday (Nov 17).

A photo of the aftermath circulating on social media showed the two vehicles on the kerb.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident at the roundabout of Amber Road at 1.19pm, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to it a minute later.

The 73-year-old female car driver and her 72-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to Raffles Hospital by an SCDF ambulance.

ST understands that they sustained light injuries and the taxi driver was unhurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.