2 die after car hits Istana gate

Two people were killed after a car they were in crashed outside the Istana yesterday morning.

The police told The Sunday Times that they were alerted to the accident in Cavenagh Road at 6.06am. The driver and a woman passenger were unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where they died. Another passenger, a 28-year-old man, was conscious when taken to the same hospital.

A video posted on Facebook showed that the car had hit the pedestrian side gate into the Istana.

The driver and passenger who died have been identified as Mr Khairul Anwar Mohd Sani, 25, who worked in logistics, and Ms Nurul Filzah, 21. A friend of Mr Khairul, who declined to be named, told The Sunday Times that the three people in the accident were friends. The injured male passenger, who is in the intensive care unit, is Ms Nurul's boyfriend, she said.

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday that several workers were seen repairing a metal gate at the Istana after the car had been towed away.

Shin Min cited eyewitnesses who recounted how the road was scattered with debris from the crash and that the front of the car was completely smashed in.

The Sunday Times found marks on the white pillar beside the side gate. There were no other signs of visible damage. Police investigations are ongoing.

A friend at Mr Khairul's wake in Whampoa, front office executive Azura Nordin, 25, told The Sunday Times that she knew him for about eight years and were close friends. Fighting back tears, she said: "I bumped into him on Friday... We chatted and he seemed fine. Khai obtained his driving licence when he was 18 and he was a very careful driver. I don't know how this accident could occur. I will miss him. He was a very friendly guy."

