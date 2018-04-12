2 car drivers injured in Yio Chu Kang collision

SINGAPORE - Two motorists suffered minor injuries when their cars collided in Yio Chu Kang on Wednesday morning (April 11).

Dashboard camera footage of the accident, which occurred at the junction of Yio Chu Kang Road and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, showed a black car that had flipped to its side after the crash.

Earlier, the black car had collided with another car, which then sent it veering towards a white car and a van that were waiting at the traffic light.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident involving four cars and a van at 7.30am.

Two car drivers were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, they said.

Police investigations are ongoing.