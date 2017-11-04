180 young achievers receive awards from President Halimah

A total of 180 youth leaders received the National Youth Achievement Award (NYAA) Gold Award from President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

Among the recipients at the 17th NYAA Gold Award ceremony were student leaders (from left) Muhammad Rahmat Yunos, 19, of Institute of Technical Education College Central, Sandy Kee Peng Ping, 22, of Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Priscilla Fong Sue Ting, 18, of the National University of Singapore, and Raghav Bhardwaj, 19, of United World College (UWC) of South East Asia.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat also attended the event held at ITE College East.

In her message to the award recipients, President Halimah said: "The future of Singapore is shaped by our young people. Youths are the hope of our nation.

"A society can only flourish when there is passion, energy and enthusiasm. Young people are abound with these qualities. Their perspectives of the world also help unearth limitless possibilities that convey a fresh impetus to the development of our nation."

This year is the 25th anniversary of the NYAA. Gold award recipients are required to participate in five areas: service, adventurous journey, skills, physical recreation and a residential project that benefits the community. Mr Bhardwaj, for instance, led a team of his UWC schoolmates to Indonesia to promote sustainability and healthy eating for Bintan's fishing villages. They repaired damaged fishing boats and repurposed them into miniature edible gardens. Ms Fong raised $20,000 in funds for people with disabilities through her project.