16-year-old boy involved in loansharking activities brought back to crime scene

Joven Bey Ding Hui, 16, was arrested in connection to three cases of loanshark harassment involving fire.
Joven Bey Ding Hui, 16, was arrested in connection to three cases of loanshark harassment involving fire.
SINGAPORE - A 16-year-old teenager charged last Saturday (Aug 26) in the State Courts with loanshark harassment, was on Wednesday taken by police to Redhill Road where he allegedly set fire to the door of a Housing Board unit.

Joven Bey Ding Hui, who is unemployed, is suspected of setting fire to the front door of three homes in Redhill, Paya Lebar and Bedok.

He is also believed to be responsible for loanshark harassment which involved paint splashing and padlocking gates of debtors' units here.

The cases were reported on Aug 22 and 23.

When The Straits Times visited the affected Redhill unit, the door had already been repainted.

Under the Moneylenders Act, first time offenders found guilty of acting on the behalf of an unlicensed moneylender, committing or attempting to commit any acts of harassment can be jailed up to five years and fined $50,000. The suspect will also get between three and five strokes of the cane.

