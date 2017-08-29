14 women arrested for vice-related activities in joint operation by police and Manpower Ministry

SINGAPORE - A total of 14 women have been arrested for allegedly being involved in vice-related activities, and infringing the Employment of the Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA).

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) jointly raided multiple locations islandwide last Thursday (Aug 24), the police and MOM said in joint press release on Tuesday (Aug 29).

These included Jalan Besar, Selegie Road, Mackenzie Road, Serangoon Road, Woodlands, Ang Mo Kio and Jurong East.

The operation resulted in the arrests of the women aged between 32 and 44, and the seizure of items - including two mobile phones and a desktop computer - as case exhibits.

Investigations by both police and MOM on all suspects and their employers are ongoing.

Under Section 146 (1) of the Women's Charter, anyone who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

MOM reminds all employers to make accurate declarations while applying for a work pass, and that making false declarations is a serious offence.

If found guilty, employers can be fined up to $20,000 or jailed up to two years, or both. They will also be banned from hiring foreigners.

Individuals who abet the false declaration will also face the music.

Anyone with information on EFMA infringements should report it to MOM, either through email at mom_fmmd@mom.gov.sg or over the phone at 6438 5122. All information will be strictly confidential.