14 Northland Secondary School students taken to hospital with stomach infection

SINGAPORE - A group of students from Northland Secondary School were taken to hospital on Thursday (Jan 11) after suffering a stomach infection.

The school's principal Tan Siew Woon told The Straits Times that 14 students reported vomiting and suffering stomach pains.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance and accompanied by staff members. Most of the students were diagnosed with a stomach infection, she said.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said they were taken to KK Children's Hospital and National University Hospital around noon.

Eight were discharged that evening and six were admitted for observation, Madam Tan said.

"All students are recovering well and there have been no new cases reported in the school."

She added that most of the affected students were from lower secondary. Two have returned to school while the rest are recovering.

"As a precautionary measure, the school has closed the canteen for inspection and thorough cleaning today. The affected classrooms and toilets have also been cleaned and disinfected," she said.

The school canteen will reopen on Monday.

The source of the infections is being investigated.