132 arrested in month-long operation by police, CNB and SCDF

SINGAPORE - A month-long series of joint enforcement operations targeting public entertainment outlets, massage establishments and drink driving has led to 132 arrests, the police said in a release on Wednesday (April 19).

The majority of arrests in the islandwide operations were for employment-related offences and being members of an unlawful society.

The operations were led by the police between March 17 and April 16 and supported by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

A total of 54 public entertainment outlets and massage establishments were found to have breached licensing conditions, with some of the public entertainment outlets also issued notices of fire safety offences by the SCDF.

The Traffic Police also arrested 13 motorists in drink-driving operations.

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.