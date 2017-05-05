1,305 households in Jurong West affected by gas supply disruption

SINGAPORE - More than a thousand households are without gas in Jurong West after a gas disruption on Friday (May 5) afternoon, caused by a gas leak from a damaged underground pipe.

As a result, 1,305 households in 12 Housing Board blocks at Jurong West Street 65 are without gas, SP Group said in a media statement on Friday.

The blocks affected are: Blocks 663A, 663B, 663C, 663D, 664A, 664B, 664C, 664D, 665A, 665B, 666A and 666B.

The disruption began at 3.14pm on Friday, due to a gas leak. Third-party contractor Gerrich International had been carrying out works at an underground pipe when the pipe was damaged.

A fire broke out at the void deck of Block 663D as a result of the gas leak, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) put out the fire.

SP Group said it immediately dispatched its engineers to the site, and said its priority was to ensure the safety of everyone in the vicinity.

Valves to the group's gas pipes were shut off as a precautionary measure and to isolate the leak while engineers repair the damaged pipe and restore supply.

A spokesman for SP Group told ST they are unable to provide a specific time for when the gas supply will be restored, and told readers to refer to SP Group's Facebook page and its website for more updates.

For more information, call the CityGas hotline at 1800-752-1800.

The Straits Times has contacted SCDF for more details.