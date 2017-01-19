13 arrested for suspected drug and vice activities

SINGAPORE - A total of 13 suspects were arrested in a crime blitz by the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) this week.

The 14-hour operation, which started at 10am on Tuesday (Jan 17), nabbed eight men for drug-related offences and five women believed to be advertising sexual services via online websites.

The women were operating within residential areas, police said.

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau and SCDF conducted checks at public housing estates in Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Sengkang, Serangoon and Jalan Kayu and public entertainment outlets in Yio Chu Kang.

Nine straws of heroin, cash of $1,600 and five mobile phones were seized.

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.