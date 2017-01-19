13 arrested for suspected drug and vice activities

A total of 13 people were arrested on suspicion of being involved in drug or vice-related offences.
A total of 13 people were arrested on suspicion of being involved in drug or vice-related offences. PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
11 min ago
chuimin@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A total of 13 suspects were arrested in a crime blitz by the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) this week.

The 14-hour operation, which started at 10am on Tuesday (Jan 17), nabbed eight men for drug-related offences and five women believed to be advertising sexual services via online websites.

The women were operating within residential areas, police said.

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau and SCDF conducted checks at public housing estates in Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Sengkang, Serangoon and Jalan Kayu and public entertainment outlets in Yio Chu Kang.

Nine straws of heroin, cash of $1,600 and five mobile phones were seized.

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal Data Protection Evolves with Technology
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping