12-vehicle collision along PIE causes massive jam

A 12-vehicle chain collision along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) yesterday led to congestion during morning peak hours. The accident involved a van, a taxi, five cars and five motorcycles along the PIE towards Changi, near the Lornie Road exit, at around 7.10am, the police told The Straits Times.

ST understands that the first vehicle in the chain was the van, whose driver braked suddenly. The vehicles behind could not stop in time, resulting in the chain collision.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told ST it was alerted to the accident at 7.11am and dispatched an ambulance. However, no one needed to be taken to hospital.

The accident, which occurred in the rightmost lane, according to footage uploaded on social media, caused congestion that lasted for up to two hours. The line of vehicles in the jam stretched for up to 10km, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The Land Transport Authority advised motorists to avoid lanes one and two along the affected stretch of the PIE at around 9am. At 9.27am, it again tweeted about heavy traffic along that stretch.