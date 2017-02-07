$12 million up for grabs in 2017 Toto Hongbao Draw: What you need to know

SINGAPORE - A life-changing red packet awaits a couple of lucky Singaporeans - or just one - this week, when the winning numbers for this year's Toto Hongbao draw are announced on Friday (Feb 10).

With a jackpot of $12 million up for grabs, even the once-a-year punters will be tempted to join in the fun.

Singapore Pools outlets across the island will extend their operating hours for the draw, while there will also be lion dance performances at 41 outlets.

Here are some stories from The Straits Times archives that just might help you clinch that winning combination.

How Toto works

Having gone through several changes since it was launched in Singapore in 1968, the Toto Game's present incarnation (updated in 2014) calls for punters to pick at least six numbers between 1 and 49.

Six winning numbers and an additional number are drawn for each draw, and a cash prize is guaranteed if at least three chosen numbers are included in the six winning ones.

All six chosen numbers must match the winning numbers in order for a punter to win the jackpot (Group 1 prize), which can be shared among multiple winners.

Two winners for last year's $13.9 million Hongbao jackpot



The crowd at the Singapore Pools building after the results of the Toto Hongbao Draw were announced on Feb 19, 2016. PHOTO: ST FILE



The winning numbers were 16, 18, 20, 21, 27 and 49. The additional number was 23.

Last year's Toto Hongbao Draw carried the biggest ever prize pot of $13.9 million, with the two winning tickets bought at a Livewire outlet in Marina Bay Sands and Ng Teo Guan Self Service at Block 301, Ubi Avenue 1.

READ MORE HERE

Queuing for a shot at instant wealth



The queue to buy Toto tickets at a Singapore Pools branch at Hougang Street 21 on Feb 17, 2016. PHOTO: ST FILE



Last year's draw understandably drew scores of punters to Singapore Pools outlets, with some even travelling across the island to so-called "luckier" outlets.

The Straits Times spoke to the hopefuls who stood patiently in the queue for a shot at instant wealth.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive graphic: Locate lucky outlets and check out winning numbers

Wondering which numbers to buy? Know which Singapore Pools outlet has sold winning tickets more once?

Our graphic contains all the statistics you need - stretching back to the start of the Hongbao draw in 2000.

READ MORE HERE

Debunking common myths about winning the jackpot



An Ordinary Bet (left) and a System 7 ticket.



Past draws do not determine what numbers will come out next - every draw is independent and a fresh start, according to a statistician from the National University of Singapore.

We break down the odds of winning the draw, depending on whether you purchase an Ordinary Bet, System 7, System 10 or System 12.

READ MORE HERE

Playing God of Fortune



Mr Edward Lean dressed up as a god of fortune. PHOTO: ST FILE



Meet Mr Edward Lean, a regular volunteer God of Fortune at Chingay parades who dips into his own pocket to buy Toto tickets to distribute in red packets to the public.

The generous bachelor seems to live up to his moniker - he has quite a knack for giving out winning digits, and has given out prize-winning Toto combinations at least twice.

READ MORE HERE

Six share $10 million prize in Toto Hongbao Draw 2014



The queue to buy Toto tickets at the popular Ng Teo Guan Self Service outlet at Block 301, Ubi Avenue 1 on Feb 14, 2014. PHOTO: ST FILE



While the prize had to be split six ways, this was the draw that enhanced Ng Teo Guan Self Service outlet's reputation as a hot spot for winning numbers.

It was the 20th time - not counting last year's $13.9 million Hongbao Draw - that the outlet has produced a Toto top prize in the past 15 years.

READ MORE HERE