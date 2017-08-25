1,134 graduate as SAF specialists at Pasir Laba camp

SINGAPORE - Inspired by her husband's stories of life in the army, Ms Farah Halim, 25, joined the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

Her husband is a regular serving in the military police.

"I was inspired to make a difference in people's lives through leading them," she said.

On Thursday (Aug 24), she was one of 107 graduates to receive either the Gold or Silver Bayonet, the two highest achievements bestowed at the 32nd Specialist Cadet Graduation Parade held at Pasir Laba Camp.

The reviewing officer for the parade was Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Communication and Information, and Education.

Third Sergeant (3SG) Farah, who received a Silver Bayonet, was one of 1,134 Specialist Cadets on parade, comprising 1,018 from the Singapore Army, 63 from the Republic of Singapore Navy and 53 from the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

The parade marks the completion of the cadets' 22-week combat and leadership course, and their graduation as SAF Specialists, receiving the rank of 3SG.

3SG Farah, who is with the Combat Service Support Command (Supply), does not find it difficult being a female leader.

She said: "If you have a strong mindset, if you adopt a never-say-die attitude, you can actually achieve full potential, to be on par with the men."

She added that her husband and parents-in-law have been very supportive and she is grateful to them for being understanding especially when she skipped family commitments due to training.

In his speech, Dr Puthucheary emphasised the need for strong leadership across all ranks in the SAF, especially with the formidable terrorist threat Singapore is currently facing.

"Lead by example, be sincere, never underestimate or desert those under your charge, unify the soldiers you lead, and demand the highest standards from yourself and your men," he said.