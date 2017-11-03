110 suspected drug offenders nabbed by CNB in 11-day islandwide operation

SINGAPORE - A total of 110 suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an 11-day operation.

About 737g of heroin, 667g of cannabis, 356g of Ice, 242 Erimin-5 tablets, 230 Ecstasy tablets, 30g of synthetic cannabis, one LSD stamp and a small amount of cocaine, were seized during the islandwide operation which started on Oct 23.

They are estimated to be worth over $128,000.

The CNB-led operation was supported by Singapore Police Force officers from the six land divisions, CNB said in a press release on Friday (Nov 3).

It covered areas such as Beach Road, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Ghim Moh, Joo Chiat, Redhill, River Valley, Sembawang and Toa Payoh.

Enforcement action was taken against several public entertainment outlets in the Selegie and Clarke Quay areas as part of the operations, and 20 people were arrested in these areas.

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 31-year-old male Singaporean suspected drug trafficker on Oct 25 in the vicinity of Sembawang Road, when his car came to a stop at a petrol kiosk.

A search uncovered about 163g of heroin, 33 Erimin-5 tablets, 79g of Ice - some concealed in candy packaging - and one LSD stamp within the car. They are estimated to be worth over $25,000.

Investigations into the drug activities of all those arrested are ongoing.