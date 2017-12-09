$100k boost for ST pocket money fund

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund's general manager Tan Bee Heong receiving a donation of $100,000 from Mr Kazuhiro Saito, chief executive of Suntory Beverage and Food Asia, at the company's dinner and dance yesterday. The sum was raised thr
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund's general manager Tan Bee Heong receiving a donation of $100,000 from Mr Kazuhiro Saito, chief executive of Suntory Beverage and Food Asia, at the company's dinner and dance yesterday.

The sum was raised through a charity auction and staff participation in "quality-worklife" activities, such as a bowling event and a company trip to Kuala Lumpur.

By taking part in an event, employees earned a charity point that was matched by a $5 donation by Suntory to the fund. Suntory has been a supporter of the fund since 2000, when it was started.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 09, 2017, with the headline '$100k boost for ST pocket money fund'.
