1,000 make a splash in mass swim

About 1,000 people made a big splash at the North West SwimSafer Day 2017 yesterday. The annual event aims to boost community bonding, healthy living and water safety, and was organised by the North West Community Development Council and National University of Singapore (NUS) University Lifeguard Corps for members of the North West Swim- Safer Club and North West residents.

The guest of honour, Mr Alex Yam, adviser to Yew Tee grassroots organisations (in blue shirt), flagged off the event at Yishun Swimming Complex. The mass swim saw residents participating in the Fun Swim, as well as 200 competitive swimmers taking part in the NUS Splashdown 2017.

Said Dr Teo Ho Pin, Mayor of North West District: "Since its launch in 2014, the North West SwimSafer Club has provided a safe learning, exercising and bonding platform for 935 seniors aged 50 years and above. Moving forward, the club's minimum age requirement will be brought down to 21 years to promote intergenerational bonding and encourage more adults to keep fit and learn water-survival skills."