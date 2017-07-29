$1,000 award for info on alleged cat abuse case at Toa Payoh: Cat Welfare Society

SINGAPORE - Cat feeders are offering a $1,000 reward for information on another alleged cat abuse case, after a cat was found dead and bleeding at the mouth in Toa Payoh on Friday (July 28).

The cat was discovered dead at Block 217, Toa Payoh Lorong 8, around 6.30pm on Friday, Cat Welfare Society (CWS) executive director Laura Ann Meranda told The Straits Times.

Cat community page Yishun 326 Tabby Cat first posted a photo of the dead feline on the floor on Friday night. It alleged that an elderly man had been spotted in the area spraying unknown liquid on cats.

The cat, which is described by feeders as timid and wary of humans, was found beside the block and not near traffic.

Ms Meranda said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) has taken the carcass for post-mortem, and that cat feeders are putting up a $1,000 reward to appeal to witnesses.

"CWS will work with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to do a door-to-door awareness visit to make sure those in the block know of the situation," she added.

An AVA spokesman told ST that AVA is investigating the case and has collected the carcass.

"Members of the public who have information on this case (such as photographic or video evidence, witnesses etc.) can contact AVA at 1800-476-1600," she said. "All information will be kept in strict confidence."

A police report was made, according to Yishun 326 Tabby Cat.

Earlier this year in February, another cat was found dead in Toa Payoh. Its eyes were missing and fur on the lower half of its body appeared to have been stripped off.

Additional reporting by Clement Yong