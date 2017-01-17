10 taken to hospital after two-bus accident

Ten people were taken to hospital after an accident involving two buses in Ulu Pandan Road yesterday.

SBS Transit said that its bus, a double-decker with 25 passengers on board, was rear-ended by an SMRT bus while it was stationary at a bus stop near the junction with Clementi Road.

Five of those passengers suffered injuries, with one having to be taken to hospital by ambulance, said SBS Transit's senior vice-president for corporate communications Tammy Tan.

The two buses involved in the accident were SBS Transit's service 7 and SMRT's service 61.

SMRT vice-president for corporate information and communications Patrick Nathan said: "We are assisting the Traffic Police with investigations and reaching out to the injured parties to render assistance."

A police spokesman said all 10 victims were taken to the National University Hospital conscious.

This is the second accident involving an SMRT bus this month.

On Jan 8, five people were taken to hospital after an SMRT bendy bus veered off the road and onto the pavement near Block 689B, Choa Chu Kang Drive, after colliding with a Mercedes-Benz.