10 new year wishes from Singapore leaders

SINGAPORE - Singapore leaders in the last remaining days of 2016 took to Facebook to wish Singaporeans a happy new year and reflect on the year that had passed.

Here's a round-up of their wishes.

1. President Tony Tan Keng Yam

Dr Tan posted a photo of himself with his wife Mrs Mary Tan at 8.13am on Saturday (Dec 31) and wished "everyone... good health and happiness in 2017".

2. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

PM Lee posted a snippet of his New Year Message that was later aired at 7pm on Saturday and said he spent some time reviewing 2016 before going on leave.

"As we prepare to usher in 2017, do take time to reflect on the past year and share some of your notable moments here with me," he wrote.

3. Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean

DPM Teo posted a video with photos of himself with residents from Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

He wished a year "filled with happiness, joy and good health" on behalf of the Pasir-Ris Punggol team.

4. Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong

Mr Goh admitted he did "not feel at ease about the New Year". He listed concerns over American, Chinese and Japanese politics, as well as technological disruption and slowing global economic growth.

However, he encouraged Singaporeans to "keep our chin up" and wished all a "happy new year with family and loved ones".

5. Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen

Dr Ng in his post said the detention of Singapore's Terrex vehicles by Hong Kong authorities "was a low point in 2016 from the defence perspective".

He added that the Singapore Armed Forces will "learn from this episode and has already changed its practices to better protect our assets".

He went to talk about the growth in Singapore's defence in the year, and added a video of defence highlights in 2016.

6. Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan

Dr Balakrishnan shared a link to a commentary warning about "slow-burn threats to Singapore", saying the warning was "most timely" as "we look back on 2016".

7. Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) Grace Fu

Ms Fu posted a video message showing snippets of Singapore's 2016 art, youth and sporting scene and encouraged viewers to support local talents and be prepared for new challenges.

8. Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Labour Chief Chan Chun Sing

Mr Chan acknowledged the "lingering uncertainties" on the economic front, as well as how workers have been affected by technological disruption.

He wished "everyone a happy and most fulfilling 2017".

9. Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin

Mr Tan shared his reflections on the efforts by his ministry in the past year trying to "make a difference in 2016".

He thanked colleagues, volunteers and social workers, adding that he knows "it is not easy because it is emotionally challenging".

10. Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli

Mr Masagos' New Year post was quite different - he shared pictures from a visit to the mausoleum of Cyrus the Great, the king of Persona and founder of the Archaemenid Dynasty.

"On this trip, I learned that Persia had a nexus to the Jews, the Christians and the Muslims where they've lived peacefully with one another," he said.

His wish for the new year was "for peace for all, everywhere, whatever our creeds or beliefs and for us to live with each other respectfully protecting one another".