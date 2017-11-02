10 innovators, disrupters honoured

Ten leading innovators and disrupters were honoured in The Peak magazine's Power List 2017 at the Grand Hyatt Singapore last night.

Change was the theme of the night, and those honoured included Mr Wong Joo Seng, founder and chief executive officer of Spark Systems - a next-generation forex trading platform enabling faster and cheaper transactions - and scientist Rosemary Tan, who rolled out the world's first diagnostic kit capable of identifying seven tropical diseases from one blood sample. In its fourth year, The Peak Power List recognises movers and shakers in a specific area.

The nomination and selection process was done by The Peak editorial team, in consultation with a panel of industry leaders such as veteran venture capitalist Soo Boon Koh, managing partner of iGlobe Partners; and Professor Wong Poh Kam, director of the National University of Singapore Entrepreneurship Centre.

Those who received the awards are (from left) Ms Samantha Dorcas Soh, co-founder of ShopBack (representing Mr Henry Chan); Mr Lai Chang Wen of Ninja Van; Mr Wang Zhi Min, data scientist at PatSnap (representing Mr Jeffrey Tiong); Dr Rosemary Tan of Veredus Laboratories; Ms Goh Yiping of Element Inc; Mr Oliver Tan of ViSenze; Mr Frank Phuan of Sunseap Group; Mr Wong Joo Seng of Spark Systems; Mr Dinesh Bhatia of TradeHero and SportsHero; and Mr Alex Lau of Anacle Systems.