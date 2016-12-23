$1 QuickPick bet bags $7m Toto jackpot

SINGAPORE - There was just one winning ticket for the top prize of $7.63 million in Thursday (Dec 22) evening's Toto draw.

The lucky ticket struck the jackpot with winning numbers 3, 28, 37, 38, 44 and 47. The additional number is 46.

It's not clear if the ticket was bought by one person or shared among a few people.

The QuickPick ordinary ticket cost just $1, and was bought at the NTUC FairPrice outlet at Block 152B, Serangoon North Avenue 1.

The Toto prize money snowballs for up to four weeks when there are no winners in previous draws.

But this is not the richest prize won this year. In February, one ticket won $9.5 million, believed to be the highest Toto prize ever won.

Another winnner walked away with $8 million in May. There was also a $7.8 million prize in September which was won by one ticket.

The odds of matching all six winning numbers is about one in 14 million, according to the Singapore Pools website.

This Thursday, there were also five winners for the group two prize, with each snagging $131,039.