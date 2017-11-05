1 injured as police car gets caught up in multi-vehicle accident along PIE

SINGAPORE - A multi-vehicle accident involving two cars and a taxi on Sunday (Nov 5) morning escalated when a police car attending to the case was rear-ended by a fifth vehicle.

The taxi driver, who complained of giddiness and back pain, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police told The Straits Times they responded to the accident at around 5.25am along the Pan-Island Expressway in the direction of Changi, before the Thomson Road exit.

The Straits Times understands that the taxi had lost control and collided with a car on the right-most lane, before a second car that could not stop in time hit the car as well.

The police car, which had stopped behind the trio of vehicles, was hit by another car.

The two police officers were uninjured.

Police investigations are ongoing.