Zaqy to take over Marsiling grassroots adviser role

MP Zaqy Mohamad from neighbouring Chua Chu Kang GRC has been appointed to take on the role of grassroots adviser to Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, taking over from Madam Halimah Yacob who resigned from her political and party posts to stand in the presidential election.

Mr Zaqy, 42, will concurrently play the role of grassroots adviser to Chua Chu Kang GRC, said the People's Association (PA) in a statement yesterday.

The new appointment comes a day after Madam Halimah resigned as MP, Speaker of Parliament and member of the People's Action Party in preparation for her presidential bid.

Mr Zaqy - who entered politics in 2006 - will work with the three remaining MPs and grassroots advisers in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, Mr Ong Teng Koon and Mr Alex Yam.

He told The Straits Times: "I definitely have big shoes to fill.

"Madam Halimah has been there for two years and has worked on good programmes, like helping low-income families, so I want to make sure that they continue to run smoothly."

Mr Zaqy, who oversees Keat Hong ward in Chua Chu Kang GRC, said time management will be a major challenge as he juggles grassroots work in two constituencies.

In fact, he will attend his first event in Marsiling, a National Day observance ceremony, this morning, mere hours after a National Day countdown in Keat Hong that lasted till the wee hours.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Madam Halimah - a grassroots veteran of more than 15 years, said Marsiling residents will be in good hands with Mr Zaqy, whom she has known for more than 10 years. "He is a warm and sincere person. He is someone who will take the first step to engage residents. In Parliament, he has championed issues that relate to the welfare of the people," she wrote.

Marsiling Citizens Consultative Committee chairman Bob Shaw said his team was looking forward to working closely with Mr Zaqy to continue Madam Halimah's good work. He said: "Of course we'll miss her. She's very grounded, passionate, very hardworking. If she wants to fight for something, she will go for it."

He recalled a case of an elderly retired teacher who failed to secure a rental flat for years but managed to finally get one "because of Madam's persistence".

At the first Meet-the-People Session in Marsiling since her departure, held last night, Mr Wong, Mr Yam and Mr Ong were there to meet residents and reassure them that the services would continue.

Meet-the-People Sessions will be rotated among the team of four advisers, including Mr Zaqy.

When Madam Halimah dropped into the session last night for about an hour to bid her residents farewell, she was met by a throng of people eager to take photos with her and wish her well.

Retired contractor Tan Teck Seng, who yelled her name and gave her a salute, said she had changed the look and feel of the estate in a short two-year span.

The 63-year-old said: "She is the type that must look after people. It doesn't matter if she's an MP or president. That's all she wants to do."

Madam Halimah's resignation as MP has prompted calls for a by-election from some, like the Singapore Democratic Party and Reform Party.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing was asked about this by reporters on the sidelines of the National Trades Union Congress National Day Observance Ceremony yesterday. He said: "Under the law, there is no need for a by-election. But any decision on the by-election is the prerogative of the Prime Minister."