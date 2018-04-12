Workers' Party appoints new office bearers, former party chief Low Thia Khiang not holding any post

SINGAPORE - Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang will not assume any post in the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC), which named its new office bearers Thursday (April 12) evening.

The party also gave its younger CEC members new posts and responsibilities.

Thursday's meeting was the first time WP's top decision making body met since it was elected four days ago. It was also the first CEC meeting under a new party leader in 17 years, after Mr Pritam Singh was elected unopposed as WP secretary-general on April 8. Ms Sylvia Lim was reelected as party chairman.

In a reshuffle of roles, Mr Gerald Giam will take over from Non-constituency MP Dennis Tan as treasurer from May 15.

Mr Tan succeeds Hougang MP Png Eng Huat as organising secretary, with fellow NCMP Daniel Goh assuming the same post.

New CEC member Terence Tan was named deputy organising secretary.

Mr Leon Perera replaces Mr Giam as president of WP's Youth Wing, and retains his post as deputy chair of WP's media team.

Dr Goh retains his post as chair of the media team, Mr Faisal Manap is still party vice-chairman, while Ms Lee Li Lian remains deputy treasurer.

Besides Mr Low, there are four other committee members - Mr Png Eng Huat, Mr Chen Show Mao, Mr Firuz Khan and Dr John Yam to round up the CEC.

This means three of the party's elected MPs - Mr Low, Mr Png and Mr Chen - are not holding any posts in the CEC.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Singh declined to share what was discussed, or comment on other questions about the party, including his goals and the role Mr Low will play.

He said the next few months will be busy, as he meets with WP members to get their views moving forward.

It will be up to members to raise any issues on their minds, he said, adding: "I don't want to drive the conversation in a particular way."

Mr Singh also deflected a question on a Facebook post by Mr Chen, who wrote about his hope for "more forward-looking progressive leadership" that is "more open to new ideas, people and ways of doing things".

Said Mr Singh: "It's not fair for me to put words into his mouth, better for you to interview him."

Mr Chen has repeatedly declined to comment on his post.