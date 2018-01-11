What's News: Jan 11, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Fake news committee formed

Parliament voted unanimously to form a Select Committee to look into the causes and consequences of deliberate online falsehoods. Led by Deputy Speaker Charles Chong and comprising 10 MPs, the committee will canvas public feedback and recommend countermeasures against the threat of fake news.

Keppel Club scam: Two jailed

Two people were jailed for their roles in the Keppel Club scam where 1,341 fake memberships were sold. Former supervisor Nah Hak Chuah, 67, was sentenced to jail for three years and club member Ivy Cheo Soh Chin, 67, for 4½ years for helping Setho Oi Lin alias Irene Setho, 70, pull off the $37.5 million fraud.



WORLD

United on Mekong issues

Leaders from six countries along the Mekong River pledged to strengthen cooperation amid growing concern over unsustainable exploitation of the waterway. The countries will aim to resolve issues on an equal basis, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (above) said at the Lancang Mekong Cooperation leaders' summit.

WORLD

High-speed rail spurs travel

The advent of fast, affordable train service in East Asia and Western Europe may not spell fewer available flights. Affordably priced train tickets often spur new travel demand, much the way ultra-low-cost airlines in Asia, Europe and the Americas have affected bargain fares.

OPINION

SIA : A new way to fly

Recent changes, including paying for seat selection, are signs that Singapore Airlines is responding to cost pressure and stiff competition in new ways. But it has to be careful not to damage the brand, says Karamjit Kaur.

HOME

Scaled up care for the elderly

Two health programmes will be expanded to help more elderly patients with out-of-hospital care. A scheme for post-discharge care will be increased from 3,000 patients to 5,000. The other initiative will be expanded from 18 neighbourhoods to 30 districts.

HOME

Khaw explains train collision

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan explained to Parliament why the driver of an MRT train which ran into a stationary train at Joo Koon station last November could not have prevented the collision. The emergency braking situation was not expected, he said.

BUSINESS

3.1% global growth forecast

The world economy is expected to grow 3.1 per cent this year - its fastest pace in seven years, according to the World Bank.

However, this upswing could be fragile with the risk of financial stress, increased protectionism and rising geopolitical tensions derailing the expansion.

SPORT

Double joy for fencer

It was double celebration for Singapore fencer Lau Ywen in last month's Junior World Cup in Dormagen, Germany - seventh place was her best result in a Junior World Cup leg, and the 17-year-old received news that she was accepted by Stanford University in the United States.

LIFE

French women against #Metoo

Actress Catherine Deneuve joined more than 100 other French women in arguing in a public letter that men should be free to hit on women, and denouncing the #Metoo campaign against sexual harassment as "puritanism" fuelled by a "hatred of men".

What it should have been

Our report yesterday "Experts tell forum BN coalition expected to retain power in Malaysia" wrongly attributed to Bernama news agency chairman Azman Ujang, a comment that the Barisan Nasional is expected to face a tough election battle due to public unhappiness over government scandals and cost-of-living issues. We are sorry for the error.

