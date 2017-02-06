What's News: Feb 6, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Ex-leftist trade unionist dies

Former leftist trade unionist and political detainee Fong Swee Suan died last Saturday, aged 85.

A founding member of the People's Action Party who left the party in 1961 to form now-defunct opposition party Barisan Sosialis, Mr Fong was suffering from liver cirrhosis and had been in and out of hospital for treatment over the past three months.

TOP OF THE NEWS

S'pore children's book lauded

Si Ma Guang And The Giant Jar, a book from Singapore, has made it to the Switzerland-based International Board on Books for Young People collection. The book has Braille dots for the blind, and text in a font specially designed for readers with dyslexia.

WORLD

Duterte scraps Maoist talks

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said peace negotiations with Maoist-led rebels would be scrapped, five months after both sides resumed talks to end nearly five decades of a conflict that has killed more than 40,000 people.

He called off a unilateral ceasefire last Friday, two days after the New People's Army did the same.

WORLD

Turkey nabs terror suspects

Turkish police have detained more than 400 suspected members of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in nationwide raids, just over a month after an Istanbul nightclub attack. Those detained include foreigners and those suspected of planning attacks in Turkey.

HOME

Public transport chat with MP

Under an initiative called Happy Bus Stops @ Zhenghua, Mr Liang Eng Hwa, a Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP, and grassroots leaders distribute snacks to commuters in his ward. He uses the opportunity to understand people's experience with public transportation.

HOME

Know the law before marriage

Family lawyer Jennifer Yeo, 58, has written a book explaining the laws on marriage, divorce and parenthood. Topics include pre-marital disclosure for dating couples and property rights. She has been married to former Cabinet minister George Yeo for 33 years.

OPINION

Bad blood hurts policymaking

The world may end up paying the price for the bad blood flowing between the Trump White House and America's media, warns Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal, noting that the struggle could hurt the administration's ability to craft coherent foreign policy.

BUSINESS

Bumper govt surplus expected

Economists expect a bumper surplus in government coffers for the financial year ending March 31, despite the slowing economy, muted property market and rising social spending.

Official projections tip a surplus of $3.44 billion for the year, thanks largely to a bumper net investment returns contribution.

SPORT

Female coach makes history

Chan Yuen Ting will make history again in a fortnight when she leads her Hong Kong Eastern team into the Asian Champions League, facing none other than Guangzhou Evergrande's World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari in their competition debut. The 28-year-old was the first woman to lead a football club to a top-tier league championship.

LIFE

A different kind of superhero

Noah Hawley, creator of the new X-Men spin-off television series Legion, says the last thing he wants to do is duplicate the territory of superhero shows. So its protagonist is no costumed crime-fighter, but a troubled man in a mental hospital. Legion debuts here on Thursday.

Straits Times Digital

INTERACTIVE

Balance the Budget

If you want to lower income tax, would you raise GST? Try balancing the Budget in our online quiz.

http://str.sg/budgetquiz2017

VIDEO

Why Jackie Chan cried

Movie star Jackie Chan was moved to tears when surprised by members of his stunt team.

http://str.sg/jackiechan